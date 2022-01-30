UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-1 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Stanford

  • The Bruins put up 74.4 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal give up.
  • The Cardinal put up 7.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Bruins give up to opponents (61.6).
  • The Bruins are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 5.2 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Johnson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison averages 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Stanford's assist leader is Michael O'Connell with 3.9 per game. He also averages 7.1 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Spencer Jones hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
  • Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jones (0.5 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Oregon State

W 81-65

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

W 63-58

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

W 71-65

Away

1/25/2022

Arizona

W 75-59

Home

1/27/2022

Cal

W 81-57

Home

1/29/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/12/2022

USC

-

Away

2/17/2022

Washington State

-

Home

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Washington State

W 62-57

Away

1/15/2022

Washington

L 67-64

Away

1/20/2022

Arizona

L 85-57

Home

1/22/2022

Arizona State

W 79-76

Home

1/27/2022

USC

W 64-61

Away

1/29/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/1/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/8/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/10/2022

Oregon

-

Away

