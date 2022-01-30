UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-1 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Stanford

The Bruins put up 74.4 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal give up.

The Cardinal put up 7.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Bruins give up to opponents (61.6).

The Bruins are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 5.2 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.

The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Johnson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison averages 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Stanford's assist leader is Michael O'Connell with 3.9 per game. He also averages 7.1 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.

Spencer Jones hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.

Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jones (0.5 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Oregon State W 81-65 Home 1/20/2022 Utah W 63-58 Away 1/22/2022 Colorado W 71-65 Away 1/25/2022 Arizona W 75-59 Home 1/27/2022 Cal W 81-57 Home 1/29/2022 Stanford - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona - Away 2/5/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/8/2022 Stanford - Away 2/12/2022 USC - Away 2/17/2022 Washington State - Home

Stanford Schedule