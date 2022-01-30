UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-1 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Stanford
- The Bruins put up 74.4 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal give up.
- The Cardinal put up 7.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Bruins give up to opponents (61.6).
- The Bruins are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 5.2 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Johnson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison averages 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Stanford's assist leader is Michael O'Connell with 3.9 per game. He also averages 7.1 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Spencer Jones hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
- Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jones (0.5 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Oregon State
W 81-65
Home
1/20/2022
Utah
W 63-58
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado
W 71-65
Away
1/25/2022
Arizona
W 75-59
Home
1/27/2022
Cal
W 81-57
Home
1/29/2022
Stanford
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/12/2022
USC
-
Away
2/17/2022
Washington State
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Washington State
W 62-57
Away
1/15/2022
Washington
L 67-64
Away
1/20/2022
Arizona
L 85-57
Home
1/22/2022
Arizona State
W 79-76
Home
1/27/2022
USC
W 64-61
Away
1/29/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/1/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/3/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/10/2022
Oregon
-
Away