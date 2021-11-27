Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-1) battle the UNLV Rebels (4-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. UCLA

    UCLA vs UNLV Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCLA

    -10.5

    140 points

    Key Stats for UNLV vs. UCLA

    • The Bruins average 25.4 more points per game (86.2) than the Rebels give up (60.8).
    • The Rebels average only 0.6 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Bruins allow (70.3).
    • The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.
    • The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.1% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 16.2 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Johnny Juzang leads his squad in both points (18.3) and assists (1.7) per contest, and also posts 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jules Bernard is averaging 14 points, 2.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 10.8 points.
    • Myles Johnson is averaging 4.7 points, 1 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (11.7 per game), and he delivers 8.3 points and 0.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the country.
    • Bryce Hamilton is posting a team-best 15.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
    • Donovan Williams gives the Rebels 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jordan McCabe is No. 1 on the Rebels in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 7.3 points and 0.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Michael Nuga is posting 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    UCLA at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

