How to Watch UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12) will look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the No. 16 USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

  • The Bruins record 74.2 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 65.7 the Trojans give up.
  • The Trojans' 73.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
  • The Trojans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
  • Myles Johnson leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley records 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Trojans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.3 per game. He also averages 12.4 points per game and tacks on 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Boogie Ellis is consistent from deep and leads the Trojans with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • USC's leader in steals is Ellis with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.0 per game.

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Washington

W 76-50

Home

2/21/2022

Arizona State

W 66-52

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon

L 68-63

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon State

W 94-55

Away

2/28/2022

Washington

W 77-66

Away

3/5/2022

USC

-

Home

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Washington

W 79-69

Home

2/20/2022

Washington State

W 62-60

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon State

W 94-91

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

W 70-69

Away

3/1/2022

Arizona

L 91-71

Home

3/5/2022

UCLA

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

USC at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
