Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12) will look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the No. 16 USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

The Bruins record 74.2 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 65.7 the Trojans give up.

The Trojans' 73.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.

This season, the Bruins have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

The Trojans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

UCLA Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Myles Johnson leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley records 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Trojans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.3 per game. He also averages 12.4 points per game and tacks on 6.3 rebounds per game.

Boogie Ellis is consistent from deep and leads the Trojans with 1.6 made threes per game.

USC's leader in steals is Ellis with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.0 per game.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Washington W 76-50 Home 2/21/2022 Arizona State W 66-52 Home 2/24/2022 Oregon L 68-63 Away 2/26/2022 Oregon State W 94-55 Away 2/28/2022 Washington W 77-66 Away 3/5/2022 USC - Home

USC Schedule