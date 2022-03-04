How to Watch UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12) will look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the No. 16 USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC
- The Bruins record 74.2 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 65.7 the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans' 73.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bruins have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- The Trojans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (41.1%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
- Myles Johnson leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley records 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Trojans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.3 per game. He also averages 12.4 points per game and tacks on 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Boogie Ellis is consistent from deep and leads the Trojans with 1.6 made threes per game.
- USC's leader in steals is Ellis with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.0 per game.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Washington
W 76-50
Home
2/21/2022
Arizona State
W 66-52
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon
L 68-63
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon State
W 94-55
Away
2/28/2022
Washington
W 77-66
Away
3/5/2022
USC
-
Home
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Washington
W 79-69
Home
2/20/2022
Washington State
W 62-60
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon State
W 94-91
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
W 70-69
Away
3/1/2022
Arizona
L 91-71
Home
3/5/2022
UCLA
-
Away
