UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12) are taking on the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the contest at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

The Bruins average 74.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 65.8 the Trojans allow.

The Trojans score 10.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.3).

This season, the Bruins have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

The Trojans are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.4% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.

Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

The UCLA steals leader is Jaylen Clark, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaiah Mobley with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and adds 6.4 rebounds per game.

Boogie Ellis makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trojans.

Mobley's steals (0.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead USC on defense.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Oregon L 68-63 Away 2/26/2022 Oregon State W 94-55 Away 2/28/2022 Washington W 77-66 Away 3/5/2022 USC W 75-68 Home 3/10/2022 Washington State W 75-65 Home 3/11/2022 USC - Home

USC Schedule