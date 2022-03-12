UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12) are taking on the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the contest at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

  • The Bruins average 74.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 65.8 the Trojans allow.
  • The Trojans score 10.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.3).
  • This season, the Bruins have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
  • The Trojans are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.4% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
  • Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.
  • Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • The UCLA steals leader is Jaylen Clark, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

USC Players to Watch

  • The Trojans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaiah Mobley with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and adds 6.4 rebounds per game.
  • Boogie Ellis makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trojans.
  • Mobley's steals (0.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead USC on defense.

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Oregon

L 68-63

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon State

W 94-55

Away

2/28/2022

Washington

W 77-66

Away

3/5/2022

USC

W 75-68

Home

3/10/2022

Washington State

W 75-65

Home

3/11/2022

USC

-

Home

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Oregon State

W 94-91

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

W 70-69

Away

3/1/2022

Arizona

L 91-71

Home

3/5/2022

UCLA

L 75-68

Away

3/10/2022

Washington

W 65-61

Home

3/11/2022

UCLA

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Pac-12 Tournament, Second Semifinal: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17822250
College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Semifinal San Diego State vs. Colorado State

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17841589
College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: USC vs. UCLA

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
USATSI_12348544
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big West Semifinal Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. UCLA: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Mazatlán

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_17852208
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Lakers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy