UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12) are taking on the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the contest at 11:30 PM.
How to Watch UCLA vs. USC
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC
- The Bruins average 74.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 65.8 the Trojans allow.
- The Trojans score 10.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.3).
- This season, the Bruins have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- The Trojans are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.4% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
- Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.
- Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The UCLA steals leader is Jaylen Clark, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
USC Players to Watch
- The Trojans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaiah Mobley with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and adds 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Boogie Ellis makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trojans.
- Mobley's steals (0.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead USC on defense.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Oregon
L 68-63
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon State
W 94-55
Away
2/28/2022
Washington
W 77-66
Away
3/5/2022
USC
W 75-68
Home
3/10/2022
Washington State
W 75-65
Home
3/11/2022
USC
-
Home
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Oregon State
W 94-91
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
W 70-69
Away
3/1/2022
Arizona
L 91-71
Home
3/5/2022
UCLA
L 75-68
Away
3/10/2022
Washington
W 65-61
Home
3/11/2022
UCLA
-
Away
