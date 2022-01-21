Utah is in a tough position. It's on a six-game losing streak and will play No. 9 UCLA on Thursday night.

UCLA is 4-0 on the road this season and won four of its last five game against Utah. The Utes will need to play their best game of the season to have a chance at beating the Bruins.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Utah (8-10, 1-7) lost in heartbreaking fashion against Arizona State in its last game. The Sun Devils hit a shot with 4.6 seconds remaining in the game to win 64-62.

Three players scored in double figures, but the Utes have struggled on the offensive end the entire season. They have failed to score more than 70 points in five straight games. However, Utah will get a boost when leading scorer Branden Carlson, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, returns to the lineup.

Meanwhile, UCLA (11-2, 3-1) has been nearly impossible to beat since its loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in November. The only loss the Bruins have suffered came last Thursday in overtime against Oregon. They bounced back with an 81-65 win over Oregon State last Saturday, trailing for less than a minute in the game.

Johnny Juzang leads UCLA with 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been without Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is questionable for this contest.

