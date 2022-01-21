UCLA vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-9.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Utah vs. UCLA
- The Bruins put up 5.7 more points per game (75.0) than the Utes allow (69.3).
- The Utes' 70.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- The Bruins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang posts 17.2 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.1 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyger Campbell averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jules Bernard puts up 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.
- Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 4.7 points.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is the Utes' top scorer (11.5 points per game), and he produces 1.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
- Rollie Worster is No. 1 on the Utes in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (6.2 per game), and averages 7.6 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Utes get 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Both Gach.
- The Utes receive 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Riley Battin.
