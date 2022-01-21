UCLA vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -9.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. UCLA

The Bruins put up 5.7 more points per game (75.0) than the Utes allow (69.3).

The Utes' 70.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.

The Bruins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang posts 17.2 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.1 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyger Campbell averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jules Bernard puts up 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 4.7 points.

Utah Players to Watch