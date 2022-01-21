UCLA vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-9.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. UCLA

  • The Bruins put up 5.7 more points per game (75.0) than the Utes allow (69.3).
  • The Utes' 70.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • The Bruins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang posts 17.2 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.1 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyger Campbell averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jules Bernard puts up 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.
  • Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 4.7 points.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson is the Utes' top scorer (11.5 points per game), and he produces 1.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
  • Rollie Worster is No. 1 on the Utes in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (6.2 per game), and averages 7.6 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Utes get 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Both Gach.
  • The Utes receive 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Riley Battin.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

UCLA at Utah

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

