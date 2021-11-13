UCLA vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) take the court against the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Villanova
- Last year, the Bruins averaged 6.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Wildcats shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell dished out 5.4 assists per contest.
- Juzang made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Jaquez was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.
- Gillespie made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Robinson-Earl was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per contest.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 95-58
Home
11/12/2021
Villanova
-
Home
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
-
Away
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 91-51
Home
11/12/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/16/2021
Howard
-
Home
11/20/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
