UCLA vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) take the court against the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Villanova

    • Last year, the Bruins averaged 6.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
    • The Wildcats put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
    • The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • The Wildcats shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell dished out 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Juzang made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jaquez was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Gillespie made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Robinson-Earl was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per contest.

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    W 95-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 91-51

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Villanova at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17123794
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament

    1 hour ago
