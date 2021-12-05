How to Watch UCLA at Washington

The No. 5 team in the nation in UCLA starts its Pac-12 play against Washington on Sunday.

The UCLA men's basketball team is 7–1 this year. The Bruins' only loss came to then-No. 1 Gonzaga. UCLA has gone on to win its next two games leading into Sunday's matchup against UNLV and Colorado.

Washington is 4–4 in nonconference play this season. The Huskies beat George Mason and South Dakota State but they lost to Nevada and Winthrop leading into this game.

How to Watch UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

UCLA is led by NCAA Player of the Year candidate Johnny Juzang. Juzang is averaging 17.1 points per game, 2.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.6 points per game with a team-leading 3.8 assists per game.

Washington's player to watch is senior guard Terrell Brown Jr. Brown is averaging a team-leading 21.9 points per game and 4.0 assists per game. He adds 4.3 rebounds per game to that stat line as well.

The Huskies have struggled offensively, shooting below 40% from the field. Despite the COVID-19 issues that postponed their last game, Washington should be back to full strength in time to play this intense UCLA team.

