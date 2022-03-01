Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA goes for its second straight win and a season sweep of Washington on Monday night.

UCLA plays the last of three straight road games on Monday night when it travels to Washington to take on the Huskies.

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the UCLA at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins have split the first two away games, losing to Oregon on Thursday and then beating Oregon State on Saturday.

The win against the Beavers kept them a game back of rival USC for second place in the Pac-12. The Bruins are now 13-5 in conference play and 21-6 overall.

Monday they will look to get another win against a Washington team coming off a win against rival Washington State.

The Huskies snapped their four-game losing streak with the win over the Cougars on Saturday. The win also helped them avenge a loss to Washington State on Wednesday.

They split the back-to-back games with the Cougars, with both teams winning by a 78-70 score.

Washington is now back over .500 in the Pac-12 at 9-8 and are 14-13 overall.

It has been an unstable season for the Huskies and are still missing out on a marquee win. Monday night they hope they can finally get one against UCLA.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

UCLA at Washington

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
