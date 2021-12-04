Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents square off when the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

The Huskies record 5.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Bruins allow (66.8).

The Bruins score an average of 82.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 73.5 the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.

The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Jamal Bey posts 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

PJ Fuller puts up 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Daejon Davis averages 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 0.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch