    December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    Pac-12 opponents square off when the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

    • The Huskies record 5.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Bruins allow (66.8).
    • The Bruins score an average of 82.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 73.5 the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.
    • The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey posts 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • PJ Fuller puts up 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Daejon Davis averages 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 0.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Johnny Juzang is posting a team-high 17.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
    • The Bruins receive 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jules Bernard.
    • Tyger Campbell is posting a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 48.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
    • Myles Johnson is the Bruins' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he averages 5.5 points and 0.9 assists.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    UCLA at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
