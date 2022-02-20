UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 UCLA Bruins (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-12, 8-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington
- The 74.0 points per game the Bruins record are just 4.2 more points than the Huskies allow (69.8).
- The Huskies put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 62.8 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bruins have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.6 assists per game.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. collects 22.0 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.8 points and adds 0.2 assists per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jamal Bey (0.8 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Arizona
L 76-66
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona State
L 87-84
Away
2/8/2022
Stanford
W 79-70
Away
2/12/2022
USC
L 67-64
Away
2/17/2022
Washington State
W 76-56
Home
2/19/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/21/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon
-
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
USC
-
Home
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Cal
W 84-61
Away
2/6/2022
Stanford
L 87-69
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona State
W 87-64
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona
L 92-68
Home
2/17/2022
USC
L 79-69
Away
2/19/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/23/2022
Washington State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/28/2022
UCLA
-
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
