UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-12, 8-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington

  • The 74.0 points per game the Bruins record are just 4.2 more points than the Huskies allow (69.8).
  • The Huskies put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 62.8 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.6 assists per game.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. collects 22.0 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.8 points and adds 0.2 assists per game.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jamal Bey (0.8 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Arizona

L 76-66

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

L 87-84

Away

2/8/2022

Stanford

W 79-70

Away

2/12/2022

USC

L 67-64

Away

2/17/2022

Washington State

W 76-56

Home

2/19/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/21/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon

-

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

USC

-

Home

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Cal

W 84-61

Away

2/6/2022

Stanford

L 87-69

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona State

W 87-64

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona

L 92-68

Home

2/17/2022

USC

L 79-69

Away

2/19/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/23/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/28/2022

UCLA

-

Home

3/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Washington at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy