The Washington Huskies (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) host the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (22-6, 13-5 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.
How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA
- The 67.7 points per game the Huskies score are 5.8 more points than the Bruins give up (61.9).
- The Bruins' 74.1 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is posting 11.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
- Jamal Bey averages 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 33.6% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daejon Davis puts up 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 35.6% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nate Roberts puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The Bruins receive 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr..
- Jules Bernard gives the Bruins 12 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Johnny Juzang is averaging team highs in points (17 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 4.7 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Tyger Campbell is the Bruins' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he averages 12 points and 2.6 rebounds.
- Myles Johnson is posting a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 3.9 points and 0.7 assists, making 62% of his shots from the floor.
