Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) host the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (22-6, 13-5 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

  • The 67.7 points per game the Huskies score are 5.8 more points than the Bruins give up (61.9).
  • The Bruins' 74.1 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Washington Players to Watch

  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is posting 11.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamal Bey averages 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 33.6% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Daejon Davis puts up 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 35.6% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nate Roberts puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The Bruins receive 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr..
  • Jules Bernard gives the Bruins 12 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Johnny Juzang is averaging team highs in points (17 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 4.7 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
  • Tyger Campbell is the Bruins' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he averages 12 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Myles Johnson is posting a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 3.9 points and 0.7 assists, making 62% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

UCLA at Washington

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17648918
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Florida in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
6 minutes ago
USATSI_15569857
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17574421
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17478640
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy