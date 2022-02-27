How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) host the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (22-6, 13-5 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

The 67.7 points per game the Huskies score are 5.8 more points than the Bruins give up (61.9).

The Bruins' 74.1 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Washington Players to Watch

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is posting 11.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Jamal Bey averages 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 33.6% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Daejon Davis puts up 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 35.6% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Roberts puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field.

UCLA Players to Watch