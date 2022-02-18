UCLA vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington State

The Bruins average 73.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.5 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars' 71.3 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bruins give up.

This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.6 assists per game.

Juzang leads the Bruins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

Michael Flowers' points (13.9 per game) and assists (three per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.

Efe Abogidi's stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.

Flowers is dependable from deep and leads the Cougars with 2.7 made threes per game.

Washington State's leader in steals is Noah Williams with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abogidi with 1.6 per game.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Stanford W 66-43 Home 2/3/2022 Arizona L 76-66 Away 2/5/2022 Arizona State L 87-84 Away 2/8/2022 Stanford W 79-70 Away 2/12/2022 USC L 67-64 Away 2/17/2022 Washington State - Home 2/19/2022 Washington - Home 2/21/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/24/2022 Oregon - Away 2/26/2022 Oregon State - Away 2/28/2022 Washington - Away

Washington State Schedule