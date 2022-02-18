UCLA vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington State
- The Bruins average 73.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.5 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars' 71.3 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bruins give up.
- This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Juzang leads the Bruins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers' points (13.9 per game) and assists (three per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.
- Efe Abogidi's stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.
- Flowers is dependable from deep and leads the Cougars with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Washington State's leader in steals is Noah Williams with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abogidi with 1.6 per game.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Stanford
W 66-43
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona
L 76-66
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona State
L 87-84
Away
2/8/2022
Stanford
W 79-70
Away
2/12/2022
USC
L 67-64
Away
2/17/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/19/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/21/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon
-
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Washington
-
Away
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Stanford
W 66-60
Away
2/5/2022
Cal
W 68-64
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona
L 72-60
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona State
L 58-55
Home
2/14/2022
Oregon
L 62-59
Away
2/17/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/20/2022
USC
-
Away
2/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home