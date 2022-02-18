UCLA vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington State

  • The Bruins average 73.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.5 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars' 71.3 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bruins give up.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.6 assists per game.
  • Juzang leads the Bruins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Michael Flowers' points (13.9 per game) and assists (three per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.
  • Efe Abogidi's stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Flowers is dependable from deep and leads the Cougars with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Washington State's leader in steals is Noah Williams with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abogidi with 1.6 per game.

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Stanford

W 66-43

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona

L 76-66

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

L 87-84

Away

2/8/2022

Stanford

W 79-70

Away

2/12/2022

USC

L 67-64

Away

2/17/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/19/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/21/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon

-

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Washington

-

Away

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Stanford

W 66-60

Away

2/5/2022

Cal

W 68-64

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona

L 72-60

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona State

L 58-55

Home

2/14/2022

Oregon

L 62-59

Away

2/17/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/20/2022

USC

-

Away

2/23/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/28/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

1 minute ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

1 minute ago
USATSI_12158995 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford

1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
trinity-rodman
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch She Believes Cup: United States vs. Czech Republic

1 minute ago
skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing

16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy