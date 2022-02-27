How to Watch UConn at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UConn plays the first of two straight road games on Sunday afternoon when it takes on a struggling Georgetown team. The Huskies hit the road red-hot as they have won four in a row, including a huge 71-69 victory over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.
The Huskies are now 11-5 in the Big East and have pulled to within a game of the second-place Wildcats.
UConn is playing some of its best basketball of the year and Sunday it will look to stay hot against a Georgetown team that has lost 16 straight games.
The Hoyas have been in a terrible slump but they are getting closer to breaking out of it.
Thursday, they nearly got that elusive win against DePaul but came up just short in the 68-65 loss. The defeat came after they played Villanova tough in the 74-66 loss on Saturday.
Georgetown doesn't have much to play for as the season comes to a close, but it can still play spoiler and it would love nothing better than to upset red-hot UConn on Senior Night on Sunday.
