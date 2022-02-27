UConn goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it visits Big East rival Georgetown.

UConn plays the first of two straight road games on Sunday afternoon when it takes on a struggling Georgetown team. The Huskies hit the road red-hot as they have won four in a row, including a huge 71-69 victory over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBTV – Charlotte, NC)

The Huskies are now 11-5 in the Big East and have pulled to within a game of the second-place Wildcats.

UConn is playing some of its best basketball of the year and Sunday it will look to stay hot against a Georgetown team that has lost 16 straight games.

The Hoyas have been in a terrible slump but they are getting closer to breaking out of it.

Thursday, they nearly got that elusive win against DePaul but came up just short in the 68-65 loss. The defeat came after they played Villanova tough in the 74-66 loss on Saturday.

Georgetown doesn't have much to play for as the season comes to a close, but it can still play spoiler and it would love nothing better than to upset red-hot UConn on Senior Night on Sunday.

