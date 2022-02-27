Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it visits Big East rival Georgetown.

UConn plays the first of two straight road games on Sunday afternoon when it takes on a struggling Georgetown team. The Huskies hit the road red-hot as they have won four in a row, including a huge 71-69 victory over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBTV – Charlotte, NC)

Live stream the UConn at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!2

The Huskies are now 11-5 in the Big East and have pulled to within a game of the second-place Wildcats.

UConn is playing some of its best basketball of the year and Sunday it will look to stay hot against a Georgetown team that has lost 16 straight games.

The Hoyas have been in a terrible slump but they are getting closer to breaking out of it.

Thursday, they nearly got that elusive win against DePaul but came up just short in the 68-65 loss. The defeat came after they played Villanova tough in the 74-66 loss on Saturday.

Georgetown doesn't have much to play for as the season comes to a close, but it can still play spoiler and it would love nothing better than to upset red-hot UConn on Senior Night on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

UConn at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WBTV – Charlotte, NC)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17648918
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Florida in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
just now
USATSI_15569857
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown

By Adam Childs
just now
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
just now
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
just now
USATSI_17574421
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
just now
USATSI_17478640
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
just now
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy