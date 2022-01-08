How to Watch UConn at Seton Hall

Seton Hall goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts UConn in Big East play.

Seton Hall snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it went to Butler and picked up a 71-56 win. It was a big win for the Pirates as they didn't want to pick up their third straight conference loss.

The Big East is loaded this year, but the Pirates still feel like they are one of the best teams in the conference. However, an 0-2 start was not ideal.

They bounced back with the win and will now look to make it two in a row against a UConn team that hasn't played since beating Marquette back on Dec. 21.

The Huskies have had their last two games postponed or canceled and are hoping the mini-break will help them come out strong against a good Seton Hall team.

UConn is currently 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big East. The Huskies also feel like they can compete for the top of the conference and this game with the Pirates is a big one for both teams.

