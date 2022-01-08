Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts UConn in Big East play.

Seton Hall snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it went to Butler and picked up a 71-56 win. It was a big win for the Pirates as they didn't want to pick up their third straight conference loss.

How to Watch UConn at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KAYU-Spokane, WA)

Live stream the UConn at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Big East is loaded this year, but the Pirates still feel like they are one of the best teams in the conference. However, an 0-2 start was not ideal.

They bounced back with the win and will now look to make it two in a row against a UConn team that hasn't played since beating Marquette back on Dec. 21.

The Huskies have had their last two games postponed or canceled and are hoping the mini-break will help them come out strong against a good Seton Hall team.

UConn is currently 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big East. The Huskies also feel like they can compete for the top of the conference and this game with the Pirates is a big one for both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

UConn at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KAYU-Spokane, WA)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

