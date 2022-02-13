UConn travels to St. John's on Sunday afternoon looking to beat the Red Storm for the second time this season.

UConn plays the second of two straight road games on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss at Xavier on Friday night.

How to Watch UConn at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WOGX – Ocala/Gainesville, FL)

The loss to the Musketeers was the Huskies' third loss in the last four games and has dropped them to 7-5 in the Big East.

Before the slump, they had won five straight and had their eyes on making the run at the top of the Big East, but now they are four games back of first place Providence.

Sunday, they will look to get back on track as they go for a season sweep of St. John's.

The Red Storm lost to UConn in overtime back on Jan. 12. Since that game, they have gone just 4-5 and are now 5-7 in the Big East.

They did win two straight road games against Georgetown and Butler but got beat 75-69 on Tuesday against Villanova.

The Red Storm have played most of their opponents close and are a threat to pull off an upset each game.

Sunday, they hope that will happen when they try and send UConn home with its second straight loss.

