How to Watch UConn at Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn heads to Villanova on Saturday as both teams look to bounce back from a loss

UConn saw its five-game winning streak vanish on Tuesday night, when Creighton came to town and beat the Huskies 59-55.

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

Live stream the UConn at Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped them to 6-3 in the Big East and 15-5 overall. UConn had been feasting on the bottom half of the conference, but the Bluejays proved too much for them on Tuesday.

Saturday the Huskies start a stretch of playing three straight games against ranked teams. UConn has just one win this year against a ranked opponent, so we will know soon if it can stay near the top of the Big East this year.

Villanova will look to deny them a big road as the Wildcats also try and get back in the win column after they lost to Marquette on Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles beat them 83-73 to snap a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats. The loss was just their second in the last 11 games as Villanova had climbed near the top of the Big East. 

The Wildcats are now two games back of first place Providence and are needing to get a win against UConn on Saturday afternoon.

