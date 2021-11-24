Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Auburn Tigers (3-0), winners of three straight. The contest begins at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

How to Watch Auburn vs. UConn

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Favorite Spread Total UConn -3.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. UConn

Last year, the 71.7 points per game the Huskies recorded were just 4.7 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (76.4).

The Tigers scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Huskies had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

The Tigers shot 43.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

UConn Players to Watch

Isaiah Whaley put up 8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest last year.

R.J. Cole averaged a team-leading 4.3 assists per game last season. He also posted 12.2 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyrese Martin put up a team-high 7.2 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 9.9 points and 1 assists, shooting 44% from the field.

James Bouknight paced his squad in points per contest (15.6) last year, and also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Adama Sanogo put up 7.3 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last season.

Auburn Players to Watch