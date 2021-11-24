UConn and Auburn meet in the Bahamas on Wednesday in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

In what is the marquee game in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 19 Auburn will take on No. 22 UConn. Both teams have started off the season without a loss and have done so fairly easily.

How to Watch UConn vs. Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

UConn won its first four games of the year by at least 24 points and looked dominant doing so. It has been a great start for the Huskies and one that has them thinking big as they head to the Bahamas.

First they will meet up with an Auburn team that has also looked very good to start the year. The Tigers have won their first three games of the season but haven't been nearly as dominant as the Huskies.

Auburn looked good in its first two games but struggled to beat South Florida on Friday. The Tigers needed a 15-0 run over a six minute span in the second half to comeback and take control of the game to get the win.

This should be a fantastic one in what could be the best game of the whole tournament.

