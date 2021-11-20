Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 UConn Huskies (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Binghamton

Last year, the Huskies averaged 71.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bearcats gave up.

The Bearcats scored an average of 65.4 points per game last year, just 0.8 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up.

Last season, the Huskies had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Bearcats' opponents knocked down.

The Bearcats shot 41.4% from the field, equal to what the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

UConn Players to Watch

James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.

Cole knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Cole averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley notched 2.6 blocks per contest.

Binghamton Players to Watch

George Tinsley averaged 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.

Brenton Mills averaged 13.9 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Mills knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.

Dan Petcash racked up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last season.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 99-48 Home 11/13/2021 Coppin State W 89-54 Home 11/17/2021 LIU W 93-40 Home 11/20/2021 Binghamton - Home 11/24/2021 Auburn - Away 11/30/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 12/4/2021 Grambling - Home 12/8/2021 West Virginia - Away 12/11/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Away

Binghamton Schedule