How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 UConn Huskies (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Binghamton
- Last year, the Huskies averaged 71.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bearcats gave up.
- The Bearcats scored an average of 65.4 points per game last year, just 0.8 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up.
- Last season, the Huskies had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Bearcats' opponents knocked down.
- The Bearcats shot 41.4% from the field, equal to what the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
UConn Players to Watch
- James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.
- Cole knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Cole averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley notched 2.6 blocks per contest.
Binghamton Players to Watch
- George Tinsley averaged 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Brenton Mills averaged 13.9 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Mills knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Dan Petcash racked up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last season.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 99-48
Home
11/13/2021
Coppin State
W 89-54
Home
11/17/2021
LIU
W 93-40
Home
11/20/2021
Binghamton
-
Home
11/24/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
Binghamton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cornell
L 76-69
Home
11/14/2021
Sacred Heart
W 72-60
Away
11/17/2021
Columbia
L 85-77
Away
11/20/2021
UConn
-
Away
11/28/2021
Hartwick
-
Home
12/1/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
12/4/2021
Boston University
-
Away
12/8/2021
Marist
-
Home
12/11/2021
SUNY-Oneonta
-
Home
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Binghamton at Connecticut
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
