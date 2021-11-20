Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 UConn Huskies (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Binghamton

    • Last year, the Huskies averaged 71.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bearcats gave up.
    • The Bearcats scored an average of 65.4 points per game last year, just 0.8 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up.
    • Last season, the Huskies had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Bearcats' opponents knocked down.
    • The Bearcats shot 41.4% from the field, equal to what the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Cole knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Cole averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley notched 2.6 blocks per contest.

    Binghamton Players to Watch

    • George Tinsley averaged 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Brenton Mills averaged 13.9 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Mills knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Dan Petcash racked up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last season.

    UConn Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 99-48

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Coppin State

    W 89-54

    Home

    11/17/2021

    LIU

    W 93-40

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    Binghamton Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Cornell

    L 76-69

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 72-60

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Columbia

    L 85-77

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Hartwick

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    SUNY-Oneonta

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    Binghamton at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
