How to Watch Connecticut vs. Butler Men's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 25 Connecticut and Butler play the second game of their mid-week home-and-home Thursday night in Indianapolis. The Huskies grabbed the win Tuesday but could the Bulldogs even the season series?

Due to games being rescheduled following COVID-19-related postponements, No. 25 Connecticut and Butler have an NBA-style home-and-home series this week. UConn hosted the first games Tuesday night in Hartford, and now the series shifts to Indianapolis Thursday night.

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Connecticut vs. Butler on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies won Tuesday night's game by a score of 76-59. Graduate guard R.J. Cole scored a team-high 17 points in that one. He's now averaging 16.4 points per game this year which ranks fifth in the Big East. Butler's freshman guard Jayden Taylor put up a game-high 19 points, two shy of his season-high.

Tuesday's win was UConn's second in a row. The Huskies are now 12-4 this season, and 3-2 in Big East play. A win would make Connecticut the fourth Big East team to reach four conference wins this season after Villanova, Providence and Marquette.

Meanwhile, Butler is 9-8 and 2-4 against Big East teams. Thursday will be a welcomed return for the Bulldogs to Hinkle Fieldhouse, where they're 6-3 this season.

Tip-off for this one is set for 9 p.m. ET. 

