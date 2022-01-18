Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (11-4, 2-2 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at XL Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch UConn vs. Butler

Key Stats for UConn vs. Butler

  • The Huskies average 16.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Bulldogs allow (63.6).
  • The Bulldogs score just 2.6 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Huskies give up (65.2).
  • The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • The Bulldogs' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

UConn Players to Watch

  • The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who puts up 16.4 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.
  • UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
  • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down two threes per game.
  • The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Bryce Golden collects 9.8 points and four rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Aaron Thompson's assist statline paces Butler; he records 3.3 assists per game.
  • Jair Bolden is the top shooter from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Butler's leader in steals is Thompson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze with 0.5 per game.

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Saint Bonaventure

W 74-64

Home

12/18/2021

Providence

L 57-53

Home

12/21/2021

Marquette

W 78-70

Away

1/8/2022

Seton Hall

L 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 86-78

Home

1/18/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/20/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/25/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/29/2022

DePaul

-

Away

2/1/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/5/2022

Villanova

-

Away

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

DePaul

W 63-59

Home

1/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 71-56

Home

1/7/2022

Xavier

L 87-72

Home

1/13/2022

Georgetown

W 72-58

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

L 82-42

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/29/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/2/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Butler at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
