How to Watch UConn vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 UConn Huskies (11-4, 2-2 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at XL Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
How to Watch UConn vs. Butler
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: XL Center
Key Stats for UConn vs. Butler
- The Huskies average 16.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Bulldogs allow (63.6).
- The Bulldogs score just 2.6 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Huskies give up (65.2).
- The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Bulldogs' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.2%).
UConn Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who puts up 16.4 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.
- UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down two threes per game.
- The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Bryce Golden collects 9.8 points and four rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Aaron Thompson's assist statline paces Butler; he records 3.3 assists per game.
- Jair Bolden is the top shooter from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Butler's leader in steals is Thompson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze with 0.5 per game.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-64
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
L 57-53
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
W 78-70
Away
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
L 90-87
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 86-78
Home
1/18/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/20/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/25/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
1/29/2022
DePaul
-
Away
2/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/5/2022
Villanova
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
W 63-59
Home
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
L 71-56
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
L 87-72
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
W 72-58
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
L 82-42
Away
1/18/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/29/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/2/2022
Xavier
-
Away