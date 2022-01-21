Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) hit the road in Big East action against the Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
UConn vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-7.5

127.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. UConn

  • The 80 points per game the Huskies record are 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.3).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.4 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 64.8 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo averages 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
  • Andre Jackson is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also posts 7.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Whaley averages 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.
  • Tyrese Martin is putting up 10.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor is putting up a team-leading 10.2 points per game. And he is producing 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
  • Aaron Thompson paces the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and produces 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.0 per game), and he posts 9.3 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Jair Bolden is posting 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 35.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.
  • The Bulldogs get 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Chuck Harris.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Connecticut at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
