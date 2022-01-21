How to Watch UConn vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) hit the road in Big East action against the Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. UConn
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-7.5
127.5 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. UConn
- The 80 points per game the Huskies record are 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.3).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.4 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 64.8 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo averages 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Andre Jackson is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also posts 7.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Whaley averages 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.
- Tyrese Martin is putting up 10.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor is putting up a team-leading 10.2 points per game. And he is producing 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
- Aaron Thompson paces the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and produces 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.0 per game), and he posts 9.3 points and 0.6 assists.
- Jair Bolden is posting 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 35.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- The Bulldogs get 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Chuck Harris.
How To Watch
January
20
2022
Connecticut at Butler
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)