How to Watch UConn vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) hit the road in Big East action against the Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UConn -7.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. UConn

The 80 points per game the Huskies record are 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.3).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.4 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 64.8 the Huskies give up to opponents.

This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo averages 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also posts 7.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Isaiah Whaley averages 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Tyrese Martin is putting up 10.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Butler Players to Watch