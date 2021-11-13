Publish date:
How to Watch UConn vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) will visit the No. 24 UConn Huskies (0-0) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
How to Watch UConn vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Coppin State
- Last year, the 71.7 points per game the Huskies scored were 7.4 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
- The Eagles scored 8.2 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Huskies allowed (64.6).
- The Huskies made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
UConn Players to Watch
- James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Tyrese Martin pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, while R.J. Cole notched 4.3 assists per contest.
- Cole made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Cole averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Isaiah Whaley compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Kyle Cardaci hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tarke averaged 2.6 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game last season.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 99-48
Home
11/13/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/17/2021
LIU
-
Home
11/20/2021
Binghamton
-
Home
11/24/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
-
Home
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 103-45
Away
11/10/2021
DePaul
L 97-72
Away
11/12/2021
Rider
L 81-69
Away
11/13/2021
UConn
-
Away
11/15/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/17/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
11/19/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/22/2021
Cleveland State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Canisius
-
Away
