    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) will visit the No. 24 UConn Huskies (0-0) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    Key Stats for UConn vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the 71.7 points per game the Huskies scored were 7.4 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
    • The Eagles scored 8.2 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Huskies allowed (64.6).
    • The Huskies made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Tyrese Martin pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, while R.J. Cole notched 4.3 assists per contest.
    • Cole made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Cole averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Isaiah Whaley compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Cardaci hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tarke averaged 2.6 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game last season.

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 99-48

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    Coppin State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 103-45

    Away

    11/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 97-72

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rider

    L 81-69

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

