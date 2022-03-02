Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top four teams in the Big East meet in a late-season matchup, with No. 18 UConn visiting Creighton Wednesday night.

Jockeying for position both towards the top of the Big East and when it comes to tournament seeding, No. 18 Connecticut and Creighton meet in Omaha Wednesday night in a late-season Big East matchup. UConn is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak, which is the longest active streak in the conference. 

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Connecticut vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies and Bluejays currently rank No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the Big East Standings. With its five-game winning streak, UConn has improved to 12-5 in conference play, and 21-7 overall this season. Creighton isn't far behind at 11-6 against Big East opponents and 19-9 overall.

Creighton took the first meeting between the two teams this year in a close, defensive game back on Feb. 1 in Hartford. The Bluejays were able to hold off a second half push from the Huskies to win 59-55. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins starred for Creighton, finishing with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double. 

Perhaps more impressive in that game was Creighton's defensive effort. The Bluejays held UConn to just 29.9 percent shooting from the floor and 23.8 percent from three. That's significantly below the Huskies' season-long numbers of 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three - the second highest in the Big East.

Can Creighton duplicate that defensive effort and pull off the upset? Or will UConn stay hot into March? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET for tip-off from Omaha.

Regional restrictions may apply.

