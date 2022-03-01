UConn vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. UConn

The 67.2 points per game the Bluejays record are just 1.6 more points than the Huskies give up (65.6).

The Huskies' 76.7 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.6 the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Kalkbrenner puts up 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Ryan Hawkins posts 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex O'Connell is averaging 12.0 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Arthur Kaluma is posting 9.3 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

UConn Players to Watch