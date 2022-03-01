UConn vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Creighton vs. UConn
- The 67.2 points per game the Bluejays record are just 1.6 more points than the Huskies give up (65.6).
- The Huskies' 76.7 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.6 the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner puts up 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- Ryan Hawkins posts 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alex O'Connell is averaging 12.0 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Arthur Kaluma is posting 9.3 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo is posting a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 14.9 points and 1.0 assists, making 52.4% of his shots from the field.
- Tyrese Martin is averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 43.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Andre Jackson gets the Huskies 6.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Huskies get 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Whaley.
