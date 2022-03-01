UConn vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. UConn

  • The 67.2 points per game the Bluejays record are just 1.6 more points than the Huskies give up (65.6).
  • The Huskies' 76.7 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.6 the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner puts up 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Hawkins posts 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Alex O'Connell is averaging 12.0 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Arthur Kaluma is posting 9.3 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo is posting a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 14.9 points and 1.0 assists, making 52.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Tyrese Martin is averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 43.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • Andre Jackson gets the Huskies 6.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Huskies get 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Whaley.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Connecticut at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) dribbles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy