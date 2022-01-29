UConn vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. UConn

The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons average are only 2.1 more points than the Huskies allow (64.8).

The Huskies' 80.6 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 64.5 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

The Huskies have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones leads the Blue Demons at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.9 assists and 14.9 points.

Brandon Johnson is putting up 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Nick Ongenda averages 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Yor Anei puts up 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

UConn Players to Watch