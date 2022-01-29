UConn vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. UConn

  • The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons average are only 2.1 more points than the Huskies allow (64.8).
  • The Huskies' 80.6 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 64.5 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Demons make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
  • The Huskies have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones leads the Blue Demons at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.9 assists and 14.9 points.
  • Brandon Johnson is putting up 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.
  • Nick Ongenda averages 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
  • Yor Anei puts up 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 54.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Andre Jackson is posting a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 7.6 points and 2.8 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Huskies receive 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tyrese Martin.
  • Isaiah Whaley gets the Huskies 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 2.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Connecticut at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska

2 minutes ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut vs. DePaul

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Panthers

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy