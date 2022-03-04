UConn vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (15-16, 6-13 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-8, 12-6 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. DePaul

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UConn vs. DePaul

The Huskies average 9.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Blue Demons allow (66.9).

The Blue Demons' 68.7 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies allow.

This season, the Huskies have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

The Blue Demons' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

UConn Players to Watch

R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 4.2 assists.

Adama Sanogo leads UConn in rebounding, grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.8 points a contest.

Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cole and Sanogo lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Sanogo in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones has the top spot on the Blue Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Jalen Terry records more assists than any other DePaul teammate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 8.7 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.

Terry is consistent from distance and leads the Blue Demons with 1.4 made threes per game.

DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.8 per game.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Seton Hall W 70-65 Home 2/19/2022 Xavier W 72-61 Home 2/22/2022 Villanova W 71-69 Home 2/27/2022 Georgetown W 86-77 Away 3/2/2022 Creighton L 64-62 Away 3/5/2022 DePaul - Home

DePaul Schedule