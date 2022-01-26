UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Key Stats for UConn vs. Georgetown

The Huskies score just 3.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Hoyas give up (76.4).

The Hoyas' 74.2 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45%).

The Hoyas are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is R.J. Cole, who scores 15.7 points and distributes 4.6 assists per game.

UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.

Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

The Hoyas' leader in scoring and rebounding is Aminu Mohammed with 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Dante Harris' assist statline paces Georgetown; he racks up 4.1 assists per game.

Kaiden Rice averages 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Marquette W 78-70 Away 1/8/2022 Seton Hall L 90-87 Away 1/12/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 86-78 Home 1/18/2022 Butler W 76-59 Home 1/20/2022 Butler W 75-56 Away 1/25/2022 Georgetown - Home 1/29/2022 DePaul - Away 2/1/2022 Creighton - Home 2/5/2022 Villanova - Away 2/8/2022 Marquette - Home 2/11/2022 Xavier - Away

Georgetown Schedule