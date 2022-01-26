UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Georgetown

  • The Huskies score just 3.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Hoyas give up (76.4).
  • The Hoyas' 74.2 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • The Hoyas are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is R.J. Cole, who scores 15.7 points and distributes 4.6 assists per game.
  • UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.
  • Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • The Hoyas' leader in scoring and rebounding is Aminu Mohammed with 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Dante Harris' assist statline paces Georgetown; he racks up 4.1 assists per game.
  • Kaiden Rice averages 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Marquette

W 78-70

Away

1/8/2022

Seton Hall

L 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 86-78

Home

1/18/2022

Butler

W 76-59

Home

1/20/2022

Butler

W 75-56

Away

1/25/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/29/2022

DePaul

-

Away

2/1/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/5/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/8/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/11/2022

Xavier

-

Away

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Marquette

L 92-64

Home

1/13/2022

Butler

L 72-58

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 88-69

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

L 83-75

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

L 85-74

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/29/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/1/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

2/3/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/6/2022

Providence

-

Home

2/9/2022

DePaul

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Georgetown at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
