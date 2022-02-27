UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-11
145.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. UConn
- The 76.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Hoyas allow.
- The Hoyas average 5.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Huskies allow (65.2).
- The Huskies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo paces the Huskies at 8.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 15.3 points.
- Tyrese Martin puts up 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Andre Jackson puts up 6.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Whaley posts 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed paces the Hoyas in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and posts 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Don Carey is putting up team highs in points (14.0 per game) and assists (3.1). And he is producing 4.6 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Hoyas get 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Collin Holloway.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Connecticut at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)