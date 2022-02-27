UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UConn -11 145.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. UConn

The 76.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Hoyas allow.

The Hoyas average 5.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Huskies allow (65.2).

The Huskies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo paces the Huskies at 8.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 15.3 points.

Tyrese Martin puts up 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Isaiah Whaley posts 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch