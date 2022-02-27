UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn

UConn vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-11

145.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. UConn

  • The 76.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Hoyas allow.
  • The Hoyas average 5.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Huskies allow (65.2).
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo paces the Huskies at 8.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 15.3 points.
  • Tyrese Martin puts up 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Andre Jackson puts up 6.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Whaley posts 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed paces the Hoyas in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and posts 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Don Carey is putting up team highs in points (14.0 per game) and assists (3.1). And he is producing 4.6 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
  • Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Hoyas get 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Collin Holloway.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Connecticut at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17648918
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Florida in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_15569857
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17574421
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17478640
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy