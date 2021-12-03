Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 UConn Huskies (7-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (2-5) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    Key Stats for UConn vs. Grambling

    • The 85.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 11.3 more points than the Tigers allow (74.3).
    • The Tigers' 61.6 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 63.0 the Huskies give up.
    • This season, the Huskies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
    • The Tigers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

    UConn Players to Watch

    • The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.1 points per game to go with 4.1 assists.
    • UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
    • Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jackson and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • Danya Kingsby puts up 13.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.
    • The Grambling leaders in rebounding and assists are A.J. Taylor with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Tra'Michael Moton with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
    • Cameron Christon is the most prolific from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Grambling's leader in steals is Prince Moss with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Taylor with 1.6 per game.

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Binghamton

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Michigan State

    L 64-60

    Away

    11/26/2021

    VCU

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    Grambling Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Iowa State

    L 82-47

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Louisiana College

    W 71-61

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Morgan State

    W 74-59

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Norfolk State

    L 70-63

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Jarvis Christian

    W 71-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UAB

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Grambling State at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

