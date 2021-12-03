How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 UConn Huskies (7-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (2-5) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UConn vs. Grambling
- The 85.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 11.3 more points than the Tigers allow (74.3).
- The Tigers' 61.6 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 63.0 the Huskies give up.
- This season, the Huskies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- The Tigers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
UConn Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.1 points per game to go with 4.1 assists.
- UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
- Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jackson and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Danya Kingsby puts up 13.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.
- The Grambling leaders in rebounding and assists are A.J. Taylor with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Tra'Michael Moton with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
- Cameron Christon is the most prolific from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Grambling's leader in steals is Prince Moss with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Taylor with 1.6 per game.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Binghamton
W 87-63
Home
11/24/2021
Auburn
W 115-109
Away
11/25/2021
Michigan State
L 64-60
Away
11/26/2021
VCU
W 70-63
Home
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-63
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
-
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/28/2021
Xavier
-
Away
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Iowa State
L 82-47
Away
11/24/2021
Louisiana College
W 71-61
Home
11/28/2021
Morgan State
W 74-59
Away
11/29/2021
Norfolk State
L 70-63
Home
12/2/2021
Jarvis Christian
W 71-44
Home
12/4/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/11/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Away
12/14/2021
UAB
-
Away
12/18/2021
Tulane
-
Away
12/21/2021
TCU
-
Away
1/3/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Home