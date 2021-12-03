Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 UConn Huskies (7-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (2-5) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Grambling

The 85.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 11.3 more points than the Tigers allow (74.3).

The Tigers' 61.6 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 63.0 the Huskies give up.

This season, the Huskies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

The Tigers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

UConn Players to Watch

The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.1 points per game to go with 4.1 assists.

UConn's best rebounder is Andre Jackson, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.

Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jackson and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

Grambling Players to Watch

Danya Kingsby puts up 13.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.

The Grambling leaders in rebounding and assists are A.J. Taylor with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Tra'Michael Moton with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).

Cameron Christon is the most prolific from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Grambling's leader in steals is Prince Moss with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Taylor with 1.6 per game.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Binghamton W 87-63 Home 11/24/2021 Auburn W 115-109 Away 11/25/2021 Michigan State L 64-60 Away 11/26/2021 VCU W 70-63 Home 11/30/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-63 Home 12/4/2021 Grambling - Home 12/8/2021 West Virginia - Away 12/11/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 12/18/2021 Providence - Home 12/21/2021 Marquette - Away 12/28/2021 Xavier - Away

Grambling Schedule