UConn vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

How to Watch UConn vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 UConn Huskies (2-0) take on the Long Island Sharks (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. LIU
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. LIU
- Last year, the Huskies scored 71.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.9 the Sharks gave up.
- The Sharks' 74.0 points per game last year were 9.4 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- The Huskies shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Sharks allowed to opponents.
- The Sharks shot at a 41.5% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.
- Cole made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Cole averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley notched 2.6 blocks per contest.
LIU Players to Watch
- Tyrn Flowers scored 17.3 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Eral Penn pulled down 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 15.9 points a contest.
- Jermaine Jackson Jr. knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Penn averaged 1.9 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game last season.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 99-48
Home
11/13/2021
Coppin State
W 89-54
Home
11/17/2021
LIU
-
Home
11/20/2021
Binghamton
-
Home
11/24/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
LIU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
San Francisco
L 98-64
Away
11/12/2021
Fresno State
L 84-60
Away
11/17/2021
UConn
-
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Away
11/27/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Delaware
-
Away
12/2/2021
Towson
-
Away
12/9/2021
Fordham
-
Away
