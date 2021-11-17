UConn vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch UConn vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 UConn Huskies (2-0) take on the Long Island Sharks (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. LIU

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    Key Stats for UConn vs. LIU

    • Last year, the Huskies scored 71.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.9 the Sharks gave up.
    • The Sharks' 74.0 points per game last year were 9.4 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
    • The Huskies shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Sharks allowed to opponents.
    • The Sharks shot at a 41.5% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Cole made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Cole averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley notched 2.6 blocks per contest.

    LIU Players to Watch

    • Tyrn Flowers scored 17.3 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Eral Penn pulled down 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 15.9 points a contest.
    • Jermaine Jackson Jr. knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Penn averaged 1.9 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game last season.

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 99-48

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Coppin State

    W 89-54

    Home

    11/17/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    LIU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    San Francisco

    L 98-64

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Fresno State

    L 84-60

    Away

    11/17/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    November
    17
    2021

    LIU at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
