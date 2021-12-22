UConn and Marquette meet Tuesday night in Big East action with both teams looking for their first conference win of the season.

The first week of conference play continues in the Big East Tuesday night, with UConn visiting Marquette. Both teams got off to a strong start in non-conference play, but are looking for their first conference win of the season.

How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

UConn comes into this game at 9-3 on the season. The Huskies had won four of their previous five games before falling to Providence 57-53 in their conference opener on Saturday.

That loss to Providence was one of the first close games UConn has played this year. The Huskies rank second in the Big East with an average scoring margin of +17.7 points per game.

Like UConn, Marquette dropped a single-digit game in its conference opener. The Golden Eagles fell to Xavier, 80-71, on Saturday in Cincinnati.

Marquette enters this game 8-4 overall and 5-1 at home in Milwaukee. Marquette has one of the top point guards in the Big East in redshirt freshman Tyler Kolek. The George Mason transfer leads the conference, averaging 5.8 assists per game.

