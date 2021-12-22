Publish date:
How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big East opponents square off when the UConn Huskies (9-3, 0-0 Big East) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 0-0 Big East) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-4.5
141 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. UConn
- The 79.4 points per game the Huskies score are 9.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (70.4).
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 72.8 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 61.7 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- Andre Jackson is tops on the Huskies at 8.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.6 assists and 6.9 points.
- Isaiah Whaley is averaging 7.8 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Adama Sanogo is posting 11.4 points, 0.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Tyrese Martin posts 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and delivers 1.5 assists.
- Darryl Morsell gives the Golden Eagles 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek tops the Golden Eagles in assists (5.8 per game), and posts 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kur Kuath gives the Golden Eagles 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
- The Golden Eagles get 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Connecticut at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
