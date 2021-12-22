Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard James Bouknight (2) and guard Andre Jackson (44) celebrate after a basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard James Bouknight (2) and guard Andre Jackson (44) celebrate after a basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

    Big East opponents square off when the UConn Huskies (9-3, 0-0 Big East) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 0-0 Big East) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UConn vs Marquette Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UConn

    -4.5

    141 points

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. UConn

    • The 79.4 points per game the Huskies score are 9.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (70.4).
    • The Golden Eagles score an average of 72.8 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 61.7 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Andre Jackson is tops on the Huskies at 8.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.6 assists and 6.9 points.
    • Isaiah Whaley is averaging 7.8 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Adama Sanogo is posting 11.4 points, 0.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Tyrese Martin posts 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and delivers 1.5 assists.
    • Darryl Morsell gives the Golden Eagles 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tyler Kolek tops the Golden Eagles in assists (5.8 per game), and posts 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kur Kuath gives the Golden Eagles 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Eagles get 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Connecticut at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    4 minutes ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    4 minutes ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    4 minutes ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy