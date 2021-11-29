Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 UConn Huskies (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

    • The Huskies score 87.6 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks give up.
    • The Hawks put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 63.0 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.
    • The Hawks are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 35.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • The Huskies scoring leader is Adama Sanogo, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
    • UConn's leading rebounder is Tyrese Martin averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is R.J. Cole and his 4.1 assists per game.
    • Cole makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sanogo, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

    • Zion Styles is the top scorer for the Hawks with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in rebounds is Nathaniel Pollard Jr. with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Da'Shawn Phillip with 3.3 per game.
    • Dom London is consistent from distance and leads the Hawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in steals is Phillip with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Styles with 0.5 per game.

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    LIU

    W 93-40

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Binghamton

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Michigan State

    L 64-60

    Away

    11/26/2021

    VCU

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Temple

    L 72-49

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Bryn Athyn College

    W 91-42

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Fordham

    W 75-73

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Campbell

    L 66-55

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Liberty

    L 73-61

    Away

    11/30/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clarks Summit

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Mary's (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Presbyterian vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Davidson vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy