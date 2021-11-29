How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 UConn Huskies (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- The Huskies score 87.6 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks give up.
- The Hawks put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 63.0 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- The Hawks are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 35.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
UConn Players to Watch
- The Huskies scoring leader is Adama Sanogo, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- UConn's leading rebounder is Tyrese Martin averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is R.J. Cole and his 4.1 assists per game.
- Cole makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sanogo, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Zion Styles is the top scorer for the Hawks with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his statistics.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in rebounds is Nathaniel Pollard Jr. with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Da'Shawn Phillip with 3.3 per game.
- Dom London is consistent from distance and leads the Hawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in steals is Phillip with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Styles with 0.5 per game.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
LIU
W 93-40
Home
11/20/2021
Binghamton
W 87-63
Home
11/24/2021
Auburn
W 115-109
Away
11/25/2021
Michigan State
L 64-60
Away
11/26/2021
VCU
W 70-63
Home
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
12/18/2021
Providence
-
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Temple
L 72-49
Away
11/13/2021
Bryn Athyn College
W 91-42
Home
11/19/2021
Fordham
W 75-73
Away
11/24/2021
Campbell
L 66-55
Away
11/27/2021
Liberty
L 73-61
Away
11/30/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/4/2021
Lehigh
-
Away
12/8/2021
Clarks Summit
-
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Mary's (MD)
-
Home
12/20/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/22/2021
George Washington
-
Away