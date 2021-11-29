Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 UConn Huskies (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Huskies score 87.6 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks give up.

The Hawks put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 63.0 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.

The Hawks are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 35.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

The Huskies scoring leader is Adama Sanogo, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

UConn's leading rebounder is Tyrese Martin averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is R.J. Cole and his 4.1 assists per game.

Cole makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sanogo, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Zion Styles is the top scorer for the Hawks with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his statistics.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in rebounds is Nathaniel Pollard Jr. with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Da'Shawn Phillip with 3.3 per game.

Dom London is consistent from distance and leads the Hawks with 1.7 made threes per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in steals is Phillip with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Styles with 0.5 per game.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 LIU W 93-40 Home 11/20/2021 Binghamton W 87-63 Home 11/24/2021 Auburn W 115-109 Away 11/25/2021 Michigan State L 64-60 Away 11/26/2021 VCU W 70-63 Home 11/30/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 12/4/2021 Grambling - Home 12/8/2021 West Virginia - Away 12/11/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Away 12/18/2021 Providence - Home 12/21/2021 Marquette - Away

Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule