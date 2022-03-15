How to Watch the First-Round Matchup: No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 5 UConn and No. 12 New Mexico State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn will face off against New Mexico State in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

After its first year back in the Big East, UConn drew the No. 5 seed in the West Region of the 2022 NCAA tournament and will face No. 12 New Mexico State in the first round.

How to Watch the first-round matchup between No. 5 UConn and No. 12 New Mexico State:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m ET

TV: TNT

The Huskies and Aggies make the trip to Buffalo, which will also host Providence-South Dakota State, Iowa-Richmond and Arkansas-Vermont for the first weekend.

UConn scored a huge early-season win in double-overtime against Auburn before dropping games to Michigan State and West Virginia in non-conference play. The Huskies finished 23–9 overall and 13–6 in Big East play, beating Seton Hall before losing to Villanova in the Big East tournament.

New Mexico State (26–6, 14–4) was tied atop the WAC at the end of the regular season and took down Grand Canyon and Abilene Christian in the conference tournament to secure an automatic NCAA tournament bid. This is an impressive 26th trip to the Big Dance for the Aggies, with the last coming in 2019.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont.

