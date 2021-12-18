UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 20 UConn Huskies (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Providence

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Providence

    • The 81.8 points per game the Huskies average are 19.5 more points than the Friars give up (62.3).
    • The Friars' 70.9 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 62.1 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
    • The Friars have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 4.2 assists.
    • Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
    • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
    • Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson sits at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 15.3 points per game. He also collects 5.5 rebounds and averages 0.5 assists per game.
    • The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Al Durham with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
    • A.J. Reeves makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.
    • Providence's leader in steals is Alyn Breed (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    VCU

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    W 88-59

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    L 56-53

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 85-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 72-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 66-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 68-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Providence at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

