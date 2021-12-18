UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 20 UConn Huskies (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Providence
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Providence
- The 81.8 points per game the Huskies average are 19.5 more points than the Friars give up (62.3).
- The Friars' 70.9 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 62.1 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Friars have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 4.2 assists.
- Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson sits at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 15.3 points per game. He also collects 5.5 rebounds and averages 0.5 assists per game.
- The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Al Durham with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
- A.J. Reeves makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.
- Providence's leader in steals is Alyn Breed (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
VCU
W 70-63
Home
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-63
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
W 88-59
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
L 56-53
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-64
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
-
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/28/2021
Xavier
-
Away
1/1/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
W 85-71
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
W 72-68
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
W 66-52
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
W 68-58
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 68-53
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home