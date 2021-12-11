How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reilly Center
Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The 82.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 16.6 more points than the Bonnies give up (66.0).
- The Bonnies average 13.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Huskies give up (61.9).
- The Huskies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Bonnies allow to opponents.
- The Bonnies have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.1 points per game to go with 4.3 assists.
- Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- The Bonnies' Jaren Holmes averages enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Osun Osunniyi is at the top of the Saint Bonaventure rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.2 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.
- Dominick Welch knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bonnies.
- Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Osunniyi (3.2 per game).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Michigan State
L 64-60
Away
11/26/2021
VCU
W 70-63
Home
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-63
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
W 88-59
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
L 56-53
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
-
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/28/2021
Xavier
-
Away
1/1/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Marquette
W 70-54
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Iowa
L 90-80
Home
12/1/2021
Coppin State
W 93-81
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
W 68-65
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 84-71
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/17/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/30/2021
George Washington
-
Away
1/2/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/5/2022
Fordham
-
Home