    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • The 82.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 16.6 more points than the Bonnies give up (66.0).
    • The Bonnies average 13.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Huskies give up (61.9).
    • The Huskies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Bonnies allow to opponents.
    • The Bonnies have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.1 points per game to go with 4.3 assists.
    • Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
    • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • The Bonnies' Jaren Holmes averages enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Osun Osunniyi is at the top of the Saint Bonaventure rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.2 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.
    • Dominick Welch knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bonnies.
    • Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Osunniyi (3.2 per game).

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Michigan State

    L 64-60

    Away

    11/26/2021

    VCU

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    W 88-59

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    L 56-53

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Marquette

    W 70-54

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Iowa

    L 90-80

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    W 93-81

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    W 68-65

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 84-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    St. Bonaventure at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
