How to Watch UConn vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Big East foes square off when the UConn Huskies (10-4, 0-0 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-4, 0-0 Big East) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The 79.9 points per game the Huskies record are 11.6 more points than the Red Storm give up (68.3).
  • The Red Storm score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • The Red Storm have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 4.6 assists per game.
  • Andre Jackson is UConn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.4 points per game.
  • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • The Red Storm's leader in scoring and rebounding is Julian Champagnie with 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Posh Alexander dishes out more assists than any other Saint John's (NY) teammate with 4.5 per game. He also scores 14.5 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Champagnie makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano (1.9 per game).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

West Virginia

L 56-53

Away

12/11/2021

Saint Bonaventure

W 74-64

Home

12/18/2021

Providence

L 57-53

Home

12/21/2021

Marquette

W 78-70

Away

1/8/2022

Seton Hall

L 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/15/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/18/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/20/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/25/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/29/2022

DePaul

-

Away

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Colgate

W 82-64

Home

12/18/2021

Pittsburgh

L 59-57

Away

12/20/2021

Seton Hall

W 2-0

Away

1/5/2022

DePaul

W 89-84

Home

1/8/2022

Providence

L 83-73

Away

1/12/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/16/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/19/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/22/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/24/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Villanova

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

St. John's at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
