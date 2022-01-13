How to Watch UConn vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big East foes square off when the UConn Huskies (10-4, 0-0 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-4, 0-0 Big East) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch UConn vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The 79.9 points per game the Huskies record are 11.6 more points than the Red Storm give up (68.3).
- The Red Storm score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Red Storm have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 4.6 assists per game.
- Andre Jackson is UConn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.4 points per game.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The Red Storm's leader in scoring and rebounding is Julian Champagnie with 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander dishes out more assists than any other Saint John's (NY) teammate with 4.5 per game. He also scores 14.5 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Champagnie makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.
- Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano (1.9 per game).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
West Virginia
L 56-53
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-64
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
L 57-53
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
W 78-70
Away
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
L 90-87
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/18/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/20/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/25/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
1/29/2022
DePaul
-
Away
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Colgate
W 82-64
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
L 59-57
Away
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
W 2-0
Away
1/5/2022
DePaul
W 89-84
Home
1/8/2022
Providence
L 83-73
Away
1/12/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/16/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
1/19/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/22/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/24/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/29/2022
Villanova
-
Away