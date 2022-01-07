How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Seton Hall Pirates (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Prudential Center
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. UConn
- The Pirates score only 4.8 more points per game (67.1) than the Huskies allow (62.3).
- The Huskies put up 24.6 more points per game (79.3) than the Pirates allow (54.7).
- The Pirates make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- The Huskies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden puts up 15.2 points and 1.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.6 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the field.
- Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates at 7.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 9.8 points.
- Kadary Richmond puts up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Bryce Aiken averages 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 32.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyrese Samuel averages 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the field.
UConn Players to Watch
- Andre Jackson is putting up a team-best 8.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.2 points and 2.6 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Huskies receive 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaiah Whaley.
- Tyrese Martin is posting 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 52.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Huskies receive 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Adama Sanogo.
