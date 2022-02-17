How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 24 UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Key Stats for UConn vs. Seton Hall

The Huskies average 14.8 more points per game (77) than the Pirates allow (62.2).

The Pirates score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 65.3 the Huskies give up.

This season, the Huskies have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who puts up 16.2 points per game along with 4.5 assists.

Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7 points a contest.

Cole makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden is the top scorer for the Pirates with 14.7 points per game. He also tacks on 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Alexis Yetna with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 4.1 per game.

Jamir Harris is consistent from deep and leads the Pirates with 1.7 made threes per game.

Richmond (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Seton Hall while Ike Obiagu (three blocks per game) is the block leader.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Creighton L 59-55 Home 2/5/2022 Villanova L 85-74 Away 2/8/2022 Marquette W 80-72 Home 2/11/2022 Xavier L 74-68 Away 2/13/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 63-60 Away 2/16/2022 Seton Hall - Home 2/19/2022 Xavier - Home 2/22/2022 Villanova - Home 2/27/2022 Georgetown - Away 3/2/2022 Creighton - Away 3/5/2022 DePaul - Home

