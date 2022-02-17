Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels (14) shoots the ball against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Seton Hall

  • The Huskies average 14.8 more points per game (77) than the Pirates allow (62.2).
  • The Pirates score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 65.3 the Huskies give up.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
  • The Pirates are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who puts up 16.2 points per game along with 4.5 assists.
  • Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7 points a contest.
  • Cole makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden is the top scorer for the Pirates with 14.7 points per game. He also tacks on 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Alexis Yetna with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 4.1 per game.
  • Jamir Harris is consistent from deep and leads the Pirates with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Richmond (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Seton Hall while Ike Obiagu (three blocks per game) is the block leader.

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Creighton

L 59-55

Home

2/5/2022

Villanova

L 85-74

Away

2/8/2022

Marquette

W 80-72

Home

2/11/2022

Xavier

L 74-68

Away

2/13/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 63-60

Away

2/16/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

2/19/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/27/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

3/2/2022

Creighton

-

Away

3/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/26/2022

Marquette

L 73-63

Home

2/1/2022

Georgetown

W 70-63

Away

2/4/2022

Creighton

W 74-55

Home

2/9/2022

Xavier

W 73-71

Home

2/12/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Away

2/16/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/19/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

3/5/2022

Creighton

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Seton Hall at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
