How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) shoots the ball as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (23-8, 13-6 Big East) play in the Big East Tournament against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 16-4 Big East) on Friday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -2.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. UConn

The Wildcats score 8.3 more points per game (73.5) than the Huskies allow (65.2).

The Huskies put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 12 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore is putting up 15.3 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Jermaine Samuels averages 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Eric Dixon is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.6), and also puts up 9.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Slater is putting up 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

UConn Players to Watch