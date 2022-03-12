Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) shoots the ball as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (23-8, 13-6 Big East) play in the Big East Tournament against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 16-4 Big East) on Friday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova vs UConn Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-2.5

131.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. UConn

  • The Wildcats score 8.3 more points per game (73.5) than the Huskies allow (65.2).
  • The Huskies put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 12 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore is putting up 15.3 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Jermaine Samuels averages 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Eric Dixon is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.6), and also puts up 9.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Slater is putting up 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo is the Huskies' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he averages 14.9 points and 1 assists.
  • Tyrese Martin is putting up 13.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • Andre Jackson is putting up 6.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Isaiah Whaley gives the Huskies 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big East Tournament: Connecticut Huskies vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
