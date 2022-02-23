How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Wildcats have won five games in a row.
How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for UConn vs. Villanova
- The 76.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 13.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (63.1).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Huskies allow.
- This season, the Huskies have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
- Adama Sanogo leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 8.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Collin Gillespie scores 16.6 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Eric Dixon is at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 9.9 points and tacks on 1.5 assists per game.
- Gillespie is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Justin Moore (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Jermaine Samuels (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Marquette
W 80-72
Home
2/11/2022
Xavier
L 74-68
Away
2/13/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 63-60
Away
2/16/2022
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
2/19/2022
Xavier
W 72-61
Home
2/22/2022
Villanova
-
Home
2/27/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
3/2/2022
Creighton
-
Away
3/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
UConn
W 85-74
Home
2/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 75-69
Away
2/12/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Home
2/15/2022
Providence
W 89-84
Away
2/19/2022
Georgetown
W 74-66
Home
2/22/2022
UConn
-
Away
3/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
3/5/2022
Butler
-
Away
