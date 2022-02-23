Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Wildcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Key Stats for UConn vs. Villanova

The 76.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 13.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (63.1).

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Huskies allow.

This season, the Huskies have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 4.3 assists.

Adama Sanogo leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 8.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.

The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

Collin Gillespie scores 16.6 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards in those statistics.

Eric Dixon is at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 9.9 points and tacks on 1.5 assists per game.

Gillespie is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 3.1 made threes per game.

Justin Moore (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Jermaine Samuels (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Marquette W 80-72 Home 2/11/2022 Xavier L 74-68 Away 2/13/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 63-60 Away 2/16/2022 Seton Hall W 70-65 Home 2/19/2022 Xavier W 72-61 Home 2/22/2022 Villanova - Home 2/27/2022 Georgetown - Away 3/2/2022 Creighton - Away 3/5/2022 DePaul - Home

Villanova Schedule