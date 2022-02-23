Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Wildcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Villanova

  • The 76.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 13.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (63.1).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Huskies allow.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

  • R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
  • Adama Sanogo leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 8.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
  • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • The UConn steals leader is Cole, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Whaley, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Collin Gillespie scores 16.6 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Eric Dixon is at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 9.9 points and tacks on 1.5 assists per game.
  • Gillespie is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Justin Moore (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Jermaine Samuels (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Marquette

W 80-72

Home

2/11/2022

Xavier

L 74-68

Away

2/13/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 63-60

Away

2/16/2022

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

2/19/2022

Xavier

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/27/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

3/2/2022

Creighton

-

Away

3/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

UConn

W 85-74

Home

2/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 75-69

Away

2/12/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Home

2/15/2022

Providence

W 89-84

Away

2/19/2022

Georgetown

W 74-66

Home

2/22/2022

UConn

-

Away

3/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

3/5/2022

Butler

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Villanova at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
