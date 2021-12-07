Publish date:
How to Watch UConn vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-1), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. UConn
- The 72.4 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.8 more points than the Huskies give up (62.6).
- The Huskies' 85.9 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 63 the Mountaineers allow.
- The Mountaineers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- The Huskies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jalen Bridges paces the Mountaineers at 5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 8.5 points.
- Sean McNeil is putting up 10.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Gabe Osabuohien posts 4.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.6% from the field.
- Malik Curry is putting up 8.1 points, 1.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo is posting 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Andre Jackson is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6.2 points and 2.7 assists, making 40% of his shots from the field.
- Isaiah Whaley gets the Huskies 7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Martin gives the Huskies 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Connecticut at West Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)