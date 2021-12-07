Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch UConn vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-1), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. UConn

    • The 72.4 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.8 more points than the Huskies give up (62.6).
    • The Huskies' 85.9 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 63 the Mountaineers allow.
    • The Mountaineers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
    • The Huskies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jalen Bridges paces the Mountaineers at 5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 8.5 points.
    • Sean McNeil is putting up 10.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
    • Gabe Osabuohien posts 4.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.6% from the field.
    • Malik Curry is putting up 8.1 points, 1.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Adama Sanogo is posting 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Andre Jackson is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6.2 points and 2.7 assists, making 40% of his shots from the field.
    • Isaiah Whaley gets the Huskies 7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 2.4 blocked shots.
    • Tyrese Martin gives the Huskies 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Connecticut at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
