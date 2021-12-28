Xavier looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it hosts UConn.

Note: Game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the UConn team.

The Xavier men's basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Villanova a week ago. The loss was just the Musketeers' second of the year and dropped them to 1–1 in the Big East.

How to Watch UConn at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the UConn at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Tuesday night, they will look to get back in the win column against a UConn team that is just 2–2 over its last four games.

The Huskies started the season 8–1, but losses to West Virginia and Providence have dropped them to 10–3 on the season.

UConn did beat Marquette its last time out to get the Huskies their first Big East win of the year.

Both of these teams have played well this year and feel like they have a shot in a loaded Big East conference.

It may be early in the conference schedule, but this is still a big game for both teams, which should make for a great game between Big East rivals.

Regional restrictions may apply.