How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-3
139 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. UConn
- The Musketeers average 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge puts up 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field.
- Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 11.5 points.
- Paul Scruggs is tops on the Musketeers at 4.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 10.4 points.
- Nate Johnson paces the Musketeers at 13.2 points per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
- Dwon Odom averages 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
UConn Players to Watch
- Andre Jackson is posting a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.2 points and 2.6 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Huskies receive 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaiah Whaley.
- Tyrese Martin is posting 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Huskies get 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Adama Sanogo.
