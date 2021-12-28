Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Xavier vs UConn Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Xavier

    -3

    139 points

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. UConn

    • The Musketeers average 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up.
    • The Huskies put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Jack Nunge puts up 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field.
    • Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 11.5 points.
    • Paul Scruggs is tops on the Musketeers at 4.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 10.4 points.
    • Nate Johnson paces the Musketeers at 13.2 points per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
    • Dwon Odom averages 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Andre Jackson is posting a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.2 points and 2.6 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Huskies receive 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaiah Whaley.
    • Tyrese Martin is posting 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Huskies get 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Adama Sanogo.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Connecticut at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Man v Food
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Man v. Food'

    2 minutes ago
    Murder In The Heartland
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Murder in the Heartland' Season 4 Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) and Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) celebrate after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Spokane Arena. Broncos won 58-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy