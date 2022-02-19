UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier

Key Stats for UConn vs. Xavier

  • The 76.7 points per game the Huskies record are 10.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (65.9).
  • The Musketeers average 7.9 more points per game (73.1) than the Huskies give up to opponents (65.2).
  • The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • The Musketeers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

UConn Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 4.4 assists per game.
  • Adama Sanogo is UConn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 15.1 points per game.
  • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge scores 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Musketeers.
  • Xavier's leader in rebounds is Colby Jones with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Scruggs with 4.3 per game.
  • Nate Johnson is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Musketeers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Xavier's leader in steals is Scruggs with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nunge with 1.5 per game.

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Villanova

L 85-74

Away

2/8/2022

Marquette

W 80-72

Home

2/11/2022

Xavier

L 74-68

Away

2/13/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 63-60

Away

2/16/2022

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

2/19/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/27/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

3/2/2022

Creighton

-

Away

3/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Butler

W 68-66

Home

2/5/2022

DePaul

L 69-65

Home

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

L 73-71

Away

2/11/2022

UConn

W 74-68

Home

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 86-73

Home

2/19/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Xavier at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

