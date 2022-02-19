UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Xavier
- The 76.7 points per game the Huskies record are 10.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (65.9).
- The Musketeers average 7.9 more points per game (73.1) than the Huskies give up to opponents (65.2).
- The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Musketeers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
UConn Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is R.J. Cole, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 4.4 assists per game.
- Adama Sanogo is UConn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 15.1 points per game.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge scores 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Musketeers.
- Xavier's leader in rebounds is Colby Jones with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Scruggs with 4.3 per game.
- Nate Johnson is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Musketeers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Xavier's leader in steals is Scruggs with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nunge with 1.5 per game.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Villanova
L 85-74
Away
2/8/2022
Marquette
W 80-72
Home
2/11/2022
Xavier
L 74-68
Away
2/13/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 63-60
Away
2/16/2022
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
2/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/22/2022
Villanova
-
Home
2/27/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
3/2/2022
Creighton
-
Away
3/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Butler
W 68-66
Home
2/5/2022
DePaul
L 69-65
Home
2/9/2022
Seton Hall
L 73-71
Away
2/11/2022
UConn
W 74-68
Home
2/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 86-73
Home
2/19/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
2/26/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
3/5/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Xavier at Connecticut
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
