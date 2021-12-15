UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (4-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Total UCSB -4.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

The Gauchos score 80.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 66.8 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 67 the Gauchos allow to opponents.

The Gauchos are shooting 51.6% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44% from the field, five% higher than the 39% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.

UCSB Players to Watch

Amadou Sow leads the Gauchos with 18.6 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 0.6 assists.

Josh Pierre-Louis puts up 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Miles Norris puts up 8.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Calvin Wishart puts up 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Robinson Idehen averages 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch