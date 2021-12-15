UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pacific (CA) Tigers (4-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

    UCSB vs Pacific (CA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCSB

    -4.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

    • The Gauchos score 80.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers' 66.8 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 67 the Gauchos allow to opponents.
    • The Gauchos are shooting 51.6% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44% from the field, five% higher than the 39% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.

    UCSB Players to Watch

    • Amadou Sow leads the Gauchos with 18.6 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 0.6 assists.
    • Josh Pierre-Louis puts up 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Miles Norris puts up 8.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Calvin Wishart puts up 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Robinson Idehen averages 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

    Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

    • Alphonso Anderson is averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.8 points and 2.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • Jeremiah Bailey is putting up a team-high 12.9 points per game. And he is contributing 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
    • Pierre Crockrell II is posting a team-best 4.3 assists per game. And he is producing 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jordan Bell gives the Tigers 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Sam Freeman is putting up 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0 assists per game, making 72.2% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    UC Santa Barbara at Pacific

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

