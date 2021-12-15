UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (4-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB
- The Gauchos score 80.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 66.8 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 67 the Gauchos allow to opponents.
- The Gauchos are shooting 51.6% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44% from the field, five% higher than the 39% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.
UCSB Players to Watch
- Amadou Sow leads the Gauchos with 18.6 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 0.6 assists.
- Josh Pierre-Louis puts up 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Miles Norris puts up 8.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Calvin Wishart puts up 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Robinson Idehen averages 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson is averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.8 points and 2.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Jeremiah Bailey is putting up a team-high 12.9 points per game. And he is contributing 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Pierre Crockrell II is posting a team-best 4.3 assists per game. And he is producing 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Jordan Bell gives the Tigers 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Sam Freeman is putting up 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0 assists per game, making 72.2% of his shots from the field.
