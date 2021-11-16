UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) play the Washington State Cougars (0-0) at Beasley Coliseum on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-7.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. UCSB
- Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were 5.8 more points than the Gauchos gave up (62.8).
- The Gauchos' 76 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.
- Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 42.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents hit.
- The Gauchos shot at a 48.2% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Efe Abogidi put up a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 8.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
- Dishon Jackson posted 6.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Andrej Jakimovski averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
UCSB Players to Watch
- Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16.2 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
- Amadou Sow hauled in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.2 points per game last season.
- Ajare Sanni hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Devearl Ramsey and Miles Norris were defensive standouts last season, with Ramsey averaging 1.7 steals per game and Norris collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
