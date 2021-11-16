UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) play the Washington State Cougars (0-0) at Beasley Coliseum on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. UCSB

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs UCSB Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -7.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. UCSB

    • Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were 5.8 more points than the Gauchos gave up (62.8).
    • The Gauchos' 76 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.
    • Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 42.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents hit.
    • The Gauchos shot at a 48.2% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Efe Abogidi put up a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 8.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
    • Dishon Jackson posted 6.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Andrej Jakimovski averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

    UCSB Players to Watch

    • Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16.2 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • Amadou Sow hauled in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.2 points per game last season.
    • Ajare Sanni hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Devearl Ramsey and Miles Norris were defensive standouts last season, with Ramsey averaging 1.7 steals per game and Norris collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    UC Santa Barbara at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

