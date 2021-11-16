UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) play the Washington State Cougars (0-0) at Beasley Coliseum on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. UCSB

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -7.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. UCSB

Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were 5.8 more points than the Gauchos gave up (62.8).

The Gauchos' 76 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.

Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 42.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents hit.

The Gauchos shot at a 48.2% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Efe Abogidi put up a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 8.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Dishon Jackson posted 6.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.

Andrej Jakimovski averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

