UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (0-0) face the UCSD Tritons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD

    Cal vs UCSD Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cal

    -14.5

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Cal vs. UCSD

    • Last year, the Golden Bears scored 6.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Tritons gave up (72.1).
    • The Tritons' 71.4 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up to opponents.
    • The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Tritons allowed to opponents.
    • The Tritons shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly led his team in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also put up 10.3 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Matt Bradley paced the Golden Bears at 14.6 points per contest last year, while also posting 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
    • Grant Anticevich put up 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Ryan Betley averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Joel Brown paced his squad in assists per game (3.1) last year, and also put up 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

    UCSD Players to Watch

    • Toni Rocak tallied 12.8 points and 5.3 boards per game last season.
    • Mikey Howell dished out 6.0 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
    • Gabe Hadley hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Howell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Rocak notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    UC San Diego at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (top) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and forward Eric Dixon (43) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    56 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves guard Troymain Crosby (0) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Washington State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy