UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (0-0) face the UCSD Tritons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. UCSD
- Last year, the Golden Bears scored 6.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Tritons gave up (72.1).
- The Tritons' 71.4 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up to opponents.
- The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Tritons allowed to opponents.
- The Tritons shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly led his team in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also put up 10.3 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Matt Bradley paced the Golden Bears at 14.6 points per contest last year, while also posting 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Grant Anticevich put up 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Ryan Betley averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Joel Brown paced his squad in assists per game (3.1) last year, and also put up 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
UCSD Players to Watch
- Toni Rocak tallied 12.8 points and 5.3 boards per game last season.
- Mikey Howell dished out 6.0 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
- Gabe Hadley hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Howell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Rocak notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
UC San Diego at California
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
